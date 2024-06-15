The trailer that aired after this week's The Legend of Ruby Sunday, hints at what to expect as the Time Lord, played by Ncuti Gatwa, must once again contend with the god-like being known as Sutekh.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Prior to the trailer and the airing of The Legend of Ruby Sunday, little was known about what Empire of Death would contain beyond the synopsis, which teased that the Doctor would come face to face with his "ageless enemy".

The full synopsis reads: "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

Speaking on The Official Doctor Who Podcast, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies had previously teased: "The Toymaker said his legions are coming, and they are. Faithful viewers, listeners, podcasters, I can tell you, they are. Possibly also involving pantheons of previous godlike characters.

"There have been godlike characters before in Doctor Who, the Gods of Ragnarok, for example, and other powerful beings who you can decide are gods or not."

The Legend of Ruby Sunday revealed that the much-teased One Who Waits was the pantheon's supreme commander, Sutekh – one of a race of Osirans, beings of God-like power who are worshipped by many cultures across the universe, including on Earth in ancient Egypt.

The Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) previously encountered Sutekh in the 1975 serial Pyramids of Mars, which concluded with the villain's apparent demise – though we now know that Sutekh somehow survived by weaving himself "into the fabric" of the TARDIS.

Empire of Death will conclude this latest season of Doctor Who, but the series will return for a Christmas special written by former showrunner Steven Moffat and featuring a guest appearance from Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.