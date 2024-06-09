Doctor Who overnight ratings confirmed for Rogue
The viewing figures are down ever so slightly from last week.
The overnight ratings have been revealed for the fourth episode of Doctor Who season 14 – with a total of 2.11 million viewers tuning in to watch Regency-set episode Rogue on BBC One last night (Saturday 8th June).
That's down ever so slightly from the 2.12m who watched last week's episode Dot and Bubble, and is the second-lowest total of the season so far, behind only Boom – which drew in an overnight audience of 2.04m.
Of course, as ever it should be pointed out that all of these figures are only representative of the BBC One overnight audience, which was always expected to be lower this year owing to the new release strategy for the show.
Throughout the run, instalments have first dropped on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday, so many viewers will already have watched the episodes before they make their TV debut in the evening.
Consolidated figures have been hovering around the 4m mark for most of the season, and the full seven-day viewership figures for Rogue will be revealed in due course.
So far, this season's most viewed episode has been the folk horror inspired outing 73 Yards, which drew in 2.62m viewers overnight and had a consolidated figure of 4.06m, but it seems likely it could be overtaken by at least one instalment of the upcoming two-part finale.
Rogue saw the much-anticipated introduction of Jonathan Groff's character – who shared a groundbreaking kiss with the Doctor as they found themselves trying to root out a bunch of cosplaying aliens known as Chuldur.
It will be followed next week by The Legend of Ruby Sunday, the first part of the aforementioned finale – which showrunner Russell T Davies has already teased will be an epic and extremely emotional affair that explores some big secrets.
A short synopsis for the episode reads: "The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from the fateful Christmas Eve when she was abandoned as a baby, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."
We can't wait...
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
