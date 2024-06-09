Of course, as ever it should be pointed out that all of these figures are only representative of the BBC One overnight audience, which was always expected to be lower this year owing to the new release strategy for the show.

Throughout the run, instalments have first dropped on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday, so many viewers will already have watched the episodes before they make their TV debut in the evening.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Consolidated figures have been hovering around the 4m mark for most of the season, and the full seven-day viewership figures for Rogue will be revealed in due course.

More like this

So far, this season's most viewed episode has been the folk horror inspired outing 73 Yards, which drew in 2.62m viewers overnight and had a consolidated figure of 4.06m, but it seems likely it could be overtaken by at least one instalment of the upcoming two-part finale.

Read more:

Rogue saw the much-anticipated introduction of Jonathan Groff's character – who shared a groundbreaking kiss with the Doctor as they found themselves trying to root out a bunch of cosplaying aliens known as Chuldur.

It will be followed next week by The Legend of Ruby Sunday, the first part of the aforementioned finale – which showrunner Russell T Davies has already teased will be an epic and extremely emotional affair that explores some big secrets.

A short synopsis for the episode reads: "The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from the fateful Christmas Eve when she was abandoned as a baby, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."

We can't wait...

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.