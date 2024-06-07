It is also notable for featuring two major guest stars – Indira Varma as the Duchess, the host of the party, and Jonathan Groff, the titular rogue and a bounty hunter who, we've been told, will change the Doctor's life forever.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 14 episode 6, Rogue.

Doctor Who – Rogue cast: Full list of actors and characters

The actors and characters in Doctor Who's new episode, Rogue, are:

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Jonathan Groff as Rogue

Indira Varma as Duchess of Pemberton

Paul Forman as Lord Barton

Camilla Aiko as Emily Beckett

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Maxim Ays as Lord Galpin

Susan Twist as The Portrait

Debra Baker as Housekeeper

Ashley Campbell as Butler

Nancy Brabin-Platt as Miss Talbot

David Charles as Mr Prince

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. Currently, he's travelling the universe with companion Ruby and, in Rogue, the duo land in 1813, where the Doctor meets the mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue, who we're told will change his life forever.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Gatwa made his name as fan favourite Eric Effiong in Sex Education, while he's also had major roles in the hit film Barbie and in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor's companion. In Rogue, she and the Doctor land in 1813 and attend a party hosted by a villainous duchess.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Aside from Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Jonathan Groff as Rogue

Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Rogue? Rogue is an alien bounty hunter who the Doctor meets in a Regency Era, but we've been told that he's not necessarily who he appears to be.

Jonathan Groff spoke about taking on the role in a recent interview, and revealed the most difficult thing about starring in the series.

He said: "I would say the biggest challenge would be trying to understand and fit into the tone of the show – when you're coming in as a guest star, jumping into a world, and Doctor Who is such a specific thing! In the episodes that Russell showed me, and in the experience of playing a role in it, Doctor Who has such a fascinating tone.

"It's big, and it's larger than life, but it's also quite real and even though it's fantasy, there is depth to the storytelling and to the relationships. I'd say the biggest challenge was coming in and trying to digest the tone as fast as possible, and to really articulate the character in the proper way in the world of the show."

Where have I seen Jonathan Groff before? Star of stage and screen, Groff is known for his roles in films such as Frozen, The Matrix Resurrections and Knock at the Cabin, as well as in series including Glee and Mindhunter. He also originated the role of King George in hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

Indira Varma as Duchess of Pemberton

The Duchess and Lord Barton in Doctor Who's Rogue. BBC

Who is Duchess of Pemberton? The Duchess is from Regency Era England, and the Doctor and Ruby visit her party when they land there. However, we already know she has a villainous side...

Where have I seen Indira Varma before? This isn't Varma's first trip into the Whoniverse, as she previously played Suzie Costello in Torchwood. She has also had roles in Luther, Game of Thrones, Rome, Patrick Melrose, Carnival Row, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Capture and Extrapolations, as well as in the films Exodus: Gods and Kings and Official Secrets.

On taking on her new role in the Whoniverse, Varma said: "I have been part of some massive shows with a huge history, including Star Wars and Game of Thrones. But with Doctor Who, I think it stands on its own within the genre and it's uniquely British. I think that's really important. I feel really proud to be in a British show.

"I really love the way that the companion is written as one of the viewers, an ordinary person, and they get to go on all these adventures. They are the eyes and ears of the audience and I think that's brilliant."

Paul Forman as Lord Barton

Emily Beckett (Camilla Aiko) & Lord Barton (Paul Forman) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Lord Barton? Lord Barton is a guest at the Duchess's party, who we've been told has surface-level charm but carries sinister secrets underneath his smooth words.

Where have I seen Paul Forman before? Forman is best-known for playing Nicolas in Emily in Paris, while he has also had roles in Riches, Father Brown, McDonald & Dodds and Frank of Ireland.

Camilla Aiko as Emily Beckett

Emily Beckett (Camilla Aiko) & Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Emily Beckett? Emily is a guest at the Duchess's party who Ruby meets.

Where have I seen Camilla Aiko before? Aiko has a role in the upcoming film Lee, while she also appeared in an episode of Fifteen-Love.

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Carla Sunday? Carla is Ruby's adoptive mother, who has fostered many children over the years. Ruby is the only one she adopted.

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge has had major roles in After Life, It's a Sin, Code 404 and Mandy, while also appearing in I May Destroy You, Small Axe, Adult Material, King Gary, Grantchester, Alex Rider and The Witchfinder. She also appeared in films such as Cruella and Venom: Let There be Carnage.

Maxim Ays as Lord Galpin

Maxim Ays as Reverend Candy in The Larkins. Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

Who is Lord Galpin? Lord Galpin is a guest at the Duchess's party.

Where have I seen Maxim Ays before? Ays has previously had roles in Still So Awkward, Sanditon, The Larkins and Boarders.

Susan Twist as The Portrait

Susan Twist in Doctor Who: Boom. BBC

Who is The Portrait? Twist will be playing the mysterious new role of The Portrait in Rogue.

Where have I seen Susan Twist before? Twist has already appeared in various roles across recent episodes of Doctor Who, including Wild Blue Yonder, The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom, 73 Yards and Dot and Bubble. It seems the mystery surrounding her appearances will come to a head soon.

Aside from Doctor Who, Twist is known for appearing in shows including Coronation Street, The Archers, In the Flesh and Doctors.

Debra Baker as Housekeeper

Debra Baker. David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Housekeeper? A Housekeeper foe the Duchess.

Where have I seen Debra Baker before? Baker has previously appeared in episodes of series including Coronation Street, Call the Midwife, Home, It's a Sin, King Gary and Doctors, as well as films such as London Road and The Last House.

Ashley Campbell as Butler

Who is Butler? A butler at the Duchess's party.

Where have I seen Ashley Campbell before? Campbell has previously had roles in Hollyoaks, Father Brown, Bridgerton, Call the Midwife, Coronation Street and Doctors.

Nancy Brabin-Platt as Miss Talbot

Who is Miss Talbot? Miss Talbot is a guest who Ruby meets at the Duchess's party.

Where have I seen Nancy Brabin-Platt before? The episode of Doctor Who is Brabin-Platt's first on-screen role.

David Charles as Mr Prince

Who is Mr Prince? Mr Prince is a guest at the Duchess's party.

Where have I seen David Charles before? Charles has previously appeared in series such as The Bill, The Crown, Honour and Masters of the Air.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 8th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 8th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.