However, it was of note that Dot and Bubble was the first time this season that Doctor Who was the most-watched programme from the day it debuted, with no other show from Saturday 1st June managing to top 3 million viewers.

Dot and Bubble proved to be one of the show's more experimental episodes, putting the spotlight on Callie Cooke's Lindy Pepper-Bean rather than the Doctor or Ruby, and with everything leading up to a devastating, downbeat ending reveal.

The episode was followed by Rogue, which aired on Saturday 8th June, while there is now just the two-part finale left to air, with the last two instalments being called The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death.

The official synopsis for The Legend of Ruby Sunday says: "The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."

The episode is expected to see the mystery surrounding actress Susan Twist's multiple characters come to a head, with teasers and first-look images showing the Doctor coming face-to-face with her new character, Susan Triad.

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T Davies has been hyping up a "devastating" season finale to come, and has warned fans to try and catch the episode when it first arrives on BBC iPlayer at midnight to avoid being spoiled.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

