One of the images is of the mysterious Mrs Flood, with Anita Dobson's character sat next to Angela Wynter's Cherry Sunday, who is in bed. After Mrs Flood's dark turn in this week's episode, is Cherry in danger?

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Meanwhile, another picture sees the Doctor and Ruby looking ready for what's ahead of them, while a third sees Ruby holding her hand up to what looks like the cracked glass inside the time window.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Another shot sees the return of the snow which has frequently appeared around Ruby, with Millie Gibson's companion struggling to see through a storm of it.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Meanwhile, a further image shows us a new look at the now famous scenes where Mel rides a moped with the Doctor on the back, with the pair of them both looking concerned.

BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Sophie Mutevelian

The synopsis for Empire of Death says: "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

Showrunner Russell T Davies has previously teased that Empire of Death will be the "most devastating finale" in the show's history, as well as the "biggest finale ever".

The finale will be followed by a Christmas special later this year, which will be called Joy to the World, guest starring Nicola Coughlan and written by Steven Moffat.

Doctor Who's season 14 finale, Empire of Death, will air on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

