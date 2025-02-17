Showrunner Russell T Davies, who keep tight-lipped about Twist's identity last season, simply commented: "What? What????"

Over the course of season 14 and prior, the actress made a number of appearances, including in the 60th anniversary specials and Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, and Dot and Bubble.

But who was she? In the first instalment of the two-part finale, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, the character's identity was finally unveiled as one Susan Triad, a tech genius and entrepreneur who was set to announce the release of her firm Triad Technology's latest software.

Susan Triad eventually explained she had vague recollections of each of her and the Doctor's previous encounters, before the episode revealed that UNIT officer Harriet was a harbinger and that the character played by Susan Twist was a herald of Sutekh, an old enemy of the Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, Bonnie Langford as Mel and Susan Twist as Susan Triad in Doctor Who James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

In the episode, Susan transformed into a creature that could turn people into ash with a simple touch.

"Did you think I was family, Doctor?" Susan asked. "I bring Sutekh's gift of death for you and for all your tiny, vile, incessant universe."

After Sutekh was vanquished, Susan – now seemingly freed from his influence – looked set to join UNIT, so will this be where we pick up with her in season 15? We'll have to wait and see!

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

