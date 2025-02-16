The synopsis for the drama, which will be made up of 12 episodes and is the fourth season of Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures, says: "Back to the Powell Estate, where the Doctor’s past returns to haunt him, and out into the universe where enemies old and new are waiting..."

Eccleston said of reuniting with Piper: "I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie. I don't think my Doctor exists without Rose.

"He's a 'one man, one companion' kind of alien. We've explored him on his own at Big Finish, as a loner. But there's a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that's why I do this. They complete each other."

Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose in Doctor Who . BBC

Meanwhile, Piper added: "I can’t think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than now. Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together."

Read more:

Producer Matt Fitton teased that the 12 episodes will slot "neatly into that 2005 series", and that it will feature "more Jackie Tyler, more Powell Estate, plus friends and enemies old and new through time and space".

"Our writers have done an amazing job recapturing the spirit of that very special season," he continued. "And Chris and Billie have embraced these scripts with delight and gusto. They're having a blast, back on that trip of a lifetime – and they sound fantastic!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The hour-long episodes are available to pre-order now before they are released in August 2025. Prices start at £9.99 per story (download to own) or £11.99 (download to own + collector’s edition CD) exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Meanwhile, a complete series multibuy bundle of all 12 episodes is also available to pre-order at £102 (download to own) or £126 (download to own + collector’s edition CD).

Other recent Big Finish releases have seen returns for Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor, as well as Sacha Dhawan as the Master.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and season 15 will be released in May 2025. The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures coming soon from Big Finish.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.