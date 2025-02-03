Stepping behind the microphone appears to have whetted Dhawan's appetite, with the star responding enthusiastically to the news that his Master might not be gone for good and was last referenced on the television show as being trapped inside the Toymaker's golden tooth...

"Oh my God, I'm coming back! I'm coming back!" he laughed.

On a serious note, Dhawan confirmed to RadioTimes.com that he would "love to come back" as the Master on television if the offer came his way.

"There's certain things I'll read... I think Ncuti [Gatwa] has mentioned the Master at some point...

"I think there's more to play with – and I get slightly envious seeing how much fun they're having in Cardiff."

The Master was last seen in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode The Power of the Doctor, ending up severely injured and stranded on a barren, volcanic planet. Though he was left isolated and powerless after his schemes unravelled, his final fate, was left typically ambiguous...

Call Me Master: Inner Demons. Big Finish

Call Me Master is set before those events and will see Dhawan's incarnation striking out on his own and "having a crisis of the existential variety", with the actor explaining that the three new stories – Self-Help by Robert Valentine, The Clockwork Swan by Georgia Cook, and The Good Life by Una McCormack – will see "the Master questioning his inner self".

"There's always so much to investigate with the Master. I thought, 'If I came back, what would I like to do?' and there's always been an ongoing thing for me of trying to figure out who the Master really is, underneath 'the mask' as it were... I think these episodes really tap into that.

"It sounds quite heavy, but actually within all of that, you're still going to get the chaos, the amazing adventures, the fun, the unpredictability."

The first boxset – subtitled Inner Demons – will also "tap into elements of what's going on in the world today", Dhawan hinted.

"The third episode particularly really taps into that," he teased.

Call Me Master: Inner Demons is available February 2025 from Big Finish.

