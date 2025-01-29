"So I don't know. I'm not against it, but I'm not especially saying it's gonna happen. I'm not even lying anymore!"

Before his return last was announced, Moffat played it coy in our last interview - while sneakily dropping the names of his upcoming episodes into the chat.

Asked if fans should be looking out for any more clues in this interview, he joked: "There's no reason to suspect that at all. I'm definitely not - Claws of Fear! - involved in any future episode... Planet of Doom!"

Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Anita Dobson posing at the Radio Times Covers Party. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Despite there seemingly being no imminent plans for a return to the show, Moffat previously told TV Choice magazine that he's read the season 15 finale script.

Asked why that could possibly be, he quipped: "Because Russell [T Davies, showrunner] is always desperate for my advice. Always. It's needy! It's pathetic! He says, 'Steven, what have I got wrong?' And I say, 'Calm down and send me the script, love.'"

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Currently, Moffat is working on various new projects, though, adding: "I've got a screenplay I'm writing right now, and then I've got a six-part serial I'm writing as well, and the six-part series is greenlit, so that will happen at some point."

As for Doctor Who season 15, four new writers have recently been announced, with Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall all set to pen episodes.

Sharing the news, showrunner Davies promised: "Thrills with Pete! Shocks with Juno! Awe with Inua! Terror with Sharma!"

Buckle in!

Doctor Who: Joy to the World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will return in 2025 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.