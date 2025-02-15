It has since been revealed that Agyeman was indeed meant to join the spin-off, but it didn't work out. Now, during a panel at MegaCon in Orland, the actor has confirmed why.

As reported by Collider, Agyeman said: "So actually I was meant to, I don't know if I've said this before, but I was meant to... I was meant to go to Torchwood full-time actually after Doctor Who.

"Then it was delays with all of the writing scripts, other things going on at the time, like contracts... like it was just like... there's always so much going on. So sometimes we have an idea of what we wanna do and where we're going, and then the universe intervenes."

She continued: "Then the opportunity to audition for Law and Order came up, and I am a huge Law and Order fan, and when I found out we were doing it, it was rare that we often adapt American series, it's often the other way round.

Read more:

"So it was coming to the UK and Dick Wolf was attached and I was like please get me in that room. So that was happening at the same time and as timings go... that came up, and I went in that direction."

Torchwood ran for two more seasons after the one in which Agyeman did appear - Children of Earth and Miracle Day - before being brought to an end.

Many fans are still hoping for Agyeman to return to Doctor Who as Martha Jones. Since Russell T Davies's first era of the show ended, companion actors including Billie Piper, Catherine Tate and Bernard Cribbins have all made re-appearances, but Agyeman was last seen in 2010 special The End of Time Part 2.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fans recently got a flashback to Agyeman's initial stint on Doctor Who, as she was originally cast in a small role as Adeola, before returning full-time as new companion Martha Jones. In a line of dialogue during Agyeman's full-time debut in the episode Smith and Jones, the pair were confirmed to be cousins.

Davies confirmed that this same thing occurred with the casting of Varada Sethu, who will be playing new companion Belinda in season 15, but already appeared in a small role as Mundy Flynn in season 14.

Speaking with SFX magazine, Davies explained: "I think we might as well just be simple with this, because we’ve already said she’s [Sethu] not coming back as Mundy Flynn.

"It’s one of those very simple situations, like with Freema: when you cast a great actor, you need a new companion. I was watching, like, the 15th edit of Boom, loving her.

"Every time I watch her, I think, 'God, she’s brilliant.' I literally think she’s brilliant. I used to watch her thinking, 'God, what a shame we can’t work with her again.'"

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.