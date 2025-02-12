But how do the powers that be feel about how the first season of the show's soft reboot went? What impact has the Disney budget actually had on the show? And how would they respond to debates about the show's success?

As the doors to Doctor Who's prop auction, which is raising money for Children in Need, open, RadioTimes.com caught up with John Hamer, Production Executive, and Vanessa Hamilton, Brand Director, to get their thoughts.

Hamer, who represents BBC Studios across all Whoniverse productions, looks back on the first season of Doctor Who's new era as a huge success, saying: "It's been brilliant.

"It just shows that the passion for Doctor Who as a brand, as a character in the world, it just keeps on going. And it can keep regenerating each time – a cheesy line but it can!

"Each new era in Doctor Who gives us something new, and a different take on it, and different take on the character, and reflects the audience itself."

Eleventh Doctor's (Matt Smith) Closing Time Costume. Ben Rayner/Radio Times

One big difference is the budget. It's no secret that Doctor Who has had a very welcome injection of cash, resulting in visuals and scenes that just wouldn't have been possible back in the day.

"Doctor Who's always – not struggled – but it's hard to get the financial backing to realise writers' visions," Hamer points out.

"You do the best with what you can. [The new budget] has elevated that, in a sense, in that you can can create [this world] a bit more convincingly than in 1963.

"So I think it's really added to the ambition of it and made it a global show, which it has always been, but it's given it the chance to [reach] that bigger audience."

Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) wedding dress. Ben Rayner/Radio Times

So, with that amplified reach and budget, what are the brand priorities for Doctor Who right now? Brand Director Hamilton explains: "For us, it's it's celebrating the breadth of Doctor Who, and the fact that every day, people are learning about it and falling in love with it, and everyone has their own Doctor and their favourite stories," she says.

"I've been watching classic Doctor Who, in order. What other show has this long of a shelf life, that people will still watch content from the 60s and then hop to 2013 and all around? I think for us, it's about celebrating all of the different ways that people love Doctor Who.

"From a brand point of view, that's what we want to lean into, that Doctor Who means so many things to so many different people, but it's all a bit different."

There are some who will always claim that Doctor Who's run its course. As for what she'd say to that portion of the viewership, Hamilton added: "Doctor Who will always be around in people's hearts and minds, and it'll never go away in that respect. It's been around for 60 years. It'll continue to be around for as long as people love adventures in space and time."

Ood Head from Doctor Who. Ben Rayner/Radio Times

Of course, there are millions of fans who still love those adventures and now they have a chance to own a piece of Doctor Who history with an online auction, which has now opened its digital doors.

More than 150 lots will be included in the online event, with all proceeds after costs and auction house fees going to BBC Children in Need. The starting price for all lots is £100.

Among the most sought after props are likely to be David Tennant's Time Lord tux, worn in select special episodes of his Tenth Doctor run, plus the actual TARDIS from behind-the-scenes dramatisation An Adventure in Space and Time.

Also included is Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) wedding dress, with Hamilton eager for a fan to get married in the iconic costume.

Weeping Angel from Doctor Who. Ben Rayner/Radio Times

"I keep saying, and I'm gonna keep saying, I really want someone to get to Donna Noble's wedding dress and to wear it on their wedding day! So let's make this happen, Whoniverse, I believe we can do it," she pleads.

Hamer's favourite prop, meanwhile, is a beautiful piece from Vincent and the Doctor.

"It's a Van Gogh painting from Vincent and the Doctor. A member of the crew painted it by hand and it comes with Vincent's pipe, which I think is brilliant."

He adds: "Doctor Who's got a long history with Children in Need – I remember watching Dimensions in Time when I was a kid with the 3D glasses, finding it very, very exciting.

"We've been going through a process of cataloging all our amazing assets. And we do have thousands and thousands of Doctor Who physical assets, props and costumes. We don't have space for it all and we want to give back to the fans as well as being able to maximise the opportunity for charity.

"So in doing that, we've selected some of these amazing items, making sure that we're retaining what we need to put on exhibitions and make sure everyone can see it, but put some things up for sale here that we think people are really going to be excited by, and give people a chance to get a piece of Doctor Who history."

You can bid now in Propstore's charity Doctor Who auction. Doctor Who will return this year. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

