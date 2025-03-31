This, in tandem with certain storylines, has seen fury from certain groups who believe the series to have been "ruined by woke", even going so far as to incorrectly claim that the show is set to be shelved.

For Varada Sethu, the actress behind the Doctor's new companion Belinda Chandra, whether the show is woke or not isn't really of any consequence, but she finds that comments about it indicate that the show is doing what it should be, something she discussed in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.

"There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever," she began, "but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that."

She went on to say that, as far as she's concerned, the show being 'woke' is a very good thing, and something that is inherently very representative of Doctor Who as a series.

"Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing."

Varada Sethu in the TARDIS from season 15 of Doctor Who. BBC Studios, James Pardon BBC Studios, James Pardon

Her partnership with Gatwa's Doctor marks the first TARDIS duo comprised entirely of people of colour, something which has sparked a wave of toxicity online, but both Sethu and Gatwa appear to be remaining positive about the experience.

"Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the TARDIS. We're going to p*** off so many people,'" she laughed, before explaining how much positive fan responses to her joining the show have encouraged her.

As we wait for Sethu and Chandra to make their debuts in season 15, the fate of the series for season 16 and beyond remains somewhat up in the air amid talks between the BBC and Disney.

On whether she wants to return in a potential season 16, Sethu seems keen, but whether or not this pans out, we'll simply have to wait and see.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and later that day on BBC One.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and later that day on BBC One.