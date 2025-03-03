Other guest stars seen in the footage, alongside Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, Varada Sethu's Belinda and Millie Gibson's Ruby, include returnees Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave, as well as new additions Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray, Jonah Hauer-King and Alan Cumming (voicing cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding).

The trailer also teases a 'connection' between the Doctor and Belinda, highlighting Sethu's previous role as Mundy Flynn in season 14 episode Boom, as well as introducing some of the villains they will face and the locations and time periods they will visit.

In a statement following the announcement of his casting, Rylan said: "As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in Doctor Who was a call I’ve always dreamed of getting.

"The episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It really is going to be out of this world."

The official synopsis for the new season says: "This spring, audiences will join the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) on an epic quest to get Belinda back to Earth.

"But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face great dangers, ferocious enemies and wilder terrors than ever before."

The new season will once again air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Disney Plus in the rest of the world.

However, rather than the episodes dropping at midnight like last season, this time they will release on iPlayer at 8am, before airing later the same day on BBC One.

Last month, Sethu told RadioTimes.com that there would be "nods" to her previous character of Mundy, but that her new role as Belinda is "a completely different thing".

Doctor Who season 15 will be released on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and later that day on BBC One.

