"At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away," he wrote. "I'll be keeping this account open for a while I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you."

Messages of condolences and support have filled the comment section.

Fisher-Becker was an actor across stage, television and film, with his notable roles including the Fat Friar in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as well as Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who seasons 5 and 6.

His other acting credits include Doctors, Puppy Love and Chakan, the Forever Man across TV and film.

He also lent his voice to various audio projects including Big Finish's Gallifrey V and Iris Wildthyme.

Simon Fisher-Becker. YouTube/Simon Fisher-Becker

Simon's agent, Kim Barry, shared a statement with Metro further confirming the news: "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC's Dr Who.

"Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone."

She continued: "My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

Heartfelt tributes for the actor have been shared across social media, with one X user writing: "It's with great sadness to learn that today we have lost a Doctor Who icon and a personal friend, Simon Fisher Becker.

"Known to most as Dorium, Simon leaves behind an incredible career and many friends and memories. Thoughts are with his family at this time."

Third Time Lucky Productions also shared a tribute and penned: "We are heartbroken to hear the news of Simon Fisher-Becker's passing.

"We are so proud that Simon acted in our first ever production back in 2019 'Christmas Buffet Roulette' and really helped us as a production company get started. Rest in Peace."