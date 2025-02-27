In an interview with the latest Doctor Who magazine, which is out now, Hussein spoke about Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and said: “I wonder if the burden of responsibility on him is greater because he’s the first Black actor [to lead the show]?”

Gatwa is also the first openly queer lead for Doctor Who, and Hussein reflected on how the sci-fi series should depict the Fifteenth Doctor's sexuality.

“I’m curious about Russell T [Davies]’s thinking,” Hussein said. “Where’s he taking the character? What’s the mystery? If Russell T has made the Doctor queer, is there reference to it? There should be a curiosity among the people the Doctor meets.

"There’s no point in saying, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ It does. Queerness matters. Queerness shapes you. I’ve grown up with that mentality – I can’t get rid of it. So it must shape the Doctor. If he’s gay, let’s see it. But don’t lose the mystery.”

Waris Hussein and Russell T Davies. Yoshitaka Kono for Radio Times

Last week, the BBC had to assure Doctor Who fans that the sci-fi series has not been cancelled, following an "incorrect" tabloid report.

At the time, a spokesperson for Doctor Who commented: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

"The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

As for now, Doctor Who fans have season 15 to look forward to with recently released pictures confirming Slow Horses star Christopher Chung as new character Cassio.

On his casting announcement, showrunner Davies said: "I’m a huge fan of Slow Horses, and I was so excited to get Chris involved.

"He brings all of his strength and style and talent to one of the darkest, toughest episodes we’ve ever made. As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”

The latest issue of Doctor Who magazine is out now.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.