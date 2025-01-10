Gatwa plays Algernon Moncrieff in the production, one of two eligible bachelors (along with Hugh Skinner's Jack Worthing) who find themselves in deep trouble when a ruse spirals drastically out of control.

The synopsis reads: "While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Gatwa) adopts a similar façade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."

The slick footage released below sees Gatwa and his co-stars don lavish costumes on an elegant set, with the opening seconds showing the Doctor Who star in a sparkly pink dress that instantly grabs your attention.

Check out the trailer for National Theatre Live's The Importance of Being Earnest below:

National Theatre Live's The Importance of Being Earnest also features Mr Loverman and Ellis star Sharon D Clarke, plus Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider, Rain Dogs) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women).

Over the festive period, Gatwa returned as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who special Joy to the World, penned by Steven Moffat, which saw the adventurer navigate a so-called time hotel with a new ally (played by Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan).

Whovians are eagerly anticipating the launch of season 15, which will introduce a new regular companion for the Doctor, played by Andor's Varada Sethu, as well as more mind-bending baddies for the duo to contend with.

The Importance of Being Earnest is released in cinemas on Thursday 20th February 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.