Ncuti Gatwa sparkles – literally – in Importance of Being Earnest trailer
The Doctor Who star takes centre stage in Oscar Wilde's classic comedy.
Ncuti Gatwa is dazzling fans in an extravagant trailer for National Theatre Live's The Importance of Being Earnest, which will be screened in select cinemas across the country next month.
Adapting Oscar Wilde's famous comedy, the stage production is currently being hosted at the Lyttelton Theatre on London's South Bank until Sunday 25th January 2025, with screenings of the high-quality recording starting on Thursday 20th February.
Gatwa plays Algernon Moncrieff in the production, one of two eligible bachelors (along with Hugh Skinner's Jack Worthing) who find themselves in deep trouble when a ruse spirals drastically out of control.
The synopsis reads: "While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity.
"Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Gatwa) adopts a similar façade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."
The slick footage released below sees Gatwa and his co-stars don lavish costumes on an elegant set, with the opening seconds showing the Doctor Who star in a sparkly pink dress that instantly grabs your attention.
Check out the trailer for National Theatre Live's The Importance of Being Earnest below:
National Theatre Live's The Importance of Being Earnest also features Mr Loverman and Ellis star Sharon D Clarke, plus Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider, Rain Dogs) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women).
Over the festive period, Gatwa returned as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who special Joy to the World, penned by Steven Moffat, which saw the adventurer navigate a so-called time hotel with a new ally (played by Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan).
Whovians are eagerly anticipating the launch of season 15, which will introduce a new regular companion for the Doctor, played by Andor's Varada Sethu, as well as more mind-bending baddies for the duo to contend with.
The Importance of Being Earnest is released in cinemas on Thursday 20th February 2025.
