He teased: "I will be watching season 3, and I can tell you even though season 2 ended in the way that it did, you might get to see Olaf in some capacity in season 3."

Jóhannesson also spoke about how his new role in Those About to Die compares with starring in Vikings: Valhalla, and he explained that it was "similar" but different".

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Marcin Dorocinski in Vikings: Valhalla. Netflix

He said: "The fighting aspect felt a bit similar, but it is different though because with every weapon, you have to fight differently, and it's always dance choreography.

"So yes, similar but different, because in this one, you're wearing basically a diaper and some leather straps and holding a couple of swords. So similar, familiar, but different."

Jóhannesson plays Viggo in Those About to Die, a Norse warrior in gladiator training.

The series, which also stars Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon, takes a look at the world of chariot racing and gladiatorial games in Ancient Rome.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Rome in 79 AD: The centre of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave labourers from the growing empire to take over the work.

"The Roman population - bored, restless and increasingly violent - is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment, in the form of chariot racing and gladiator fights.

"Those About to Die delves into the world of the games - a world characterised by bloodlust, greed for money, the pursuit of power, and corruption.

"The races at Circus Maximus are controlled by four Patrician-owned corporations - the Blue, Red, White and Green factions - and shares in the four factions are the most valuable things in Rome.

"As the taste in entertainment of the populace becomes more jaded and bloodthirsty, a specially-designed stadium for gladiatorial combat is needed - the Colosseum.

"The scale of the stadium, as well as the gladiatorial and animal combats, is enormous – same as the underworld with the flourishing betting business.

"Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live — among them thousands who will die for the games."

