“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor,” Chibnall added.

“I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way.”

“Making history is what Doctor Who is all about and Chris Chibnall’s bold new take on the next Time Lord is exactly that,” Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said. “The nation is going to fall in love with Jodie Whittaker - and have lots of fun too!”

Whittaker will take over the role this Christmas with the departure of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor. She is the first woman to play the role.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas