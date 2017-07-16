After months of speculation, Jodie Whittaker has been revealed as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, with the actor set to take over from Peter Capaldi this December in the series’ traditional Christmas episode.

Advertisement

The festive special will see incumbent Doctor Capaldi and series showrunner Steven Moffat say their goodbyes to the long-running BBC sci-fi series, with the new Doctor and new head writer Chris Chibnall taking over for the episode’s final scene (where Capaldi’s Time Lord will regenerate into the 13th Doctor) before returning for a full series next year.