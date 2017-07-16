Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who replacement has been revealed
Here’s who will take over from the 12th Doctor this Christmas
After months of speculation, Jodie Whittaker has been revealed as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, with the actor set to take over from Peter Capaldi this December in the series’ traditional Christmas episode.
The festive special will see incumbent Doctor Capaldi and series showrunner Steven Moffat say their goodbyes to the long-running BBC sci-fi series, with the new Doctor and new head writer Chris Chibnall taking over for the episode’s final scene (where Capaldi’s Time Lord will regenerate into the 13th Doctor) before returning for a full series next year.
The special will also star David Bradley as The First Doctor (a role originated by actor William Hartnell in the very first episodes of Doctor Who in the 1960s), making this a rare instalment where three different incarnations of the Doctor will appear.
The announcement of the new Doctor follows months of speculation around the actor's identity, with figures including Tilda Swinton, Kris Marshall and Phoebe Waller-Bridge previously rumoured to be taking on the high-profile role.
More to follow.