Doctor Who's Millie Gibson wants to return after departing TARDIS as she speaks out on future
"I'll forever be grateful for Ruby Sunday and I feel very connected to her."
After her turn in the TARDIS last season, and becoming a crucial part of UNIT this time around, Doctor Who fans are curious to see where season 15 will leave Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.
But, while it's expected that this season will wrap up Ruby's arc, Gibson has made it clear that she's ready to return to Doctor Who whenever the call comes.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: "Oh my gosh, if they ever wanted me back, I would be back.
"Even if it's me at 60 and I'm seeing the whole new generation of Doctor Who – that would be an honour.
"I think it's a show that'll stay with me throughout my career. It started my career, pretty much, and I'll forever be grateful for Ruby Sunday, and I feel very connected to her.
"So whenever they want me to be back, even if it's for a cough and a spit, just to nod to the next Doctor, I will be there with my hands up, for sure. But for now, wait for the finale!"
If that happens, Gibson will follow on from companions from Bonnie Langford (Mel), Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Janet Fielding (Tegan) to Billie Piper (Rose), Freema Agyeman (Martha) and Catherine Tate (Donna), who have all returned to the show after their initial exits – with the first ever companion, Carole Ann Ford (Susan Foreman) also added to that list.
For now, though, Ruby's got a big role to play in Wish World, which will see the Doctor and Belinda return home to a very different world than the one they left.
As for what we can expect, Gibson teased: "It's probably the most dangerous mission that the Doctor has ever faced. It comes with lots of heartbreak, lots of sacrifice and a lot of good.
"It's got everything that everyone will hope for. It's so hard to narrow down in such a small summary, because it's just full of absolute drama and war and repair, and I'm just so grateful to be a part of it, really."
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.
