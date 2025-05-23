Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: "Oh my gosh, if they ever wanted me back, I would be back.

"Even if it's me at 60 and I'm seeing the whole new generation of Doctor Who – that would be an honour.

"I think it's a show that'll stay with me throughout my career. It started my career, pretty much, and I'll forever be grateful for Ruby Sunday, and I feel very connected to her.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"So whenever they want me to be back, even if it's for a cough and a spit, just to nod to the next Doctor, I will be there with my hands up, for sure. But for now, wait for the finale!"

If that happens, Gibson will follow on from companions from Bonnie Langford (Mel), Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Janet Fielding (Tegan) to Billie Piper (Rose), Freema Agyeman (Martha) and Catherine Tate (Donna), who have all returned to the show after their initial exits – with the first ever companion, Carole Ann Ford (Susan Foreman) also added to that list.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For now, though, Ruby's got a big role to play in Wish World, which will see the Doctor and Belinda return home to a very different world than the one they left.

As for what we can expect, Gibson teased: "It's probably the most dangerous mission that the Doctor has ever faced. It comes with lots of heartbreak, lots of sacrifice and a lot of good.

"It's got everything that everyone will hope for. It's so hard to narrow down in such a small summary, because it's just full of absolute drama and war and repair, and I'm just so grateful to be a part of it, really."

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.