Alas, things aren't quite as peachy as they initially seem, with Conrad later exposed as being affiliated to the extreme group Think Tank, which aims to sow doubt about both the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and UNIT – claiming that the threats they've faced were fake.

The episode came to a head as UNIT's own Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) unleashed a very real monster on the cynical podcaster, who had previously attempted to ambush and dox its operatives.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While Lucky Day came to a kind of resolution, it also left viewers with a feeling of unease as Anita Dobson's enigmatic Mrs Flood freed Conrad from incarceration for reasons that are as-yet unclear – but will be explained soon.

"I can say that Jonah comes back – the battle is not won," teased Gibson on last night's episode of The One Show.

"He comes back and Russell [T Davies] has written an amazing script, as always. I come back as well and I'm reunited with the Doctor and Belinda, played by Varada Sethu."

On her replacement, Gibson added: "She's an amazing companion so it was really great to get that three-person dynamic in the TARDIS, you don’t really see that often. There's a lot to come!"

Little is known about the two-part finale of Doctor Who season 15 beyond the titles of Wish World and The Reality War, which seem to promise something just as epic in scope as last year's The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes release weekly on Saturdays.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.