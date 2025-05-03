The latest episode, Lucky Day, catches up with Ruby after her adventures with the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), as she tries to get back to normal life.

Things seem to be good for her - she's got a whole new extended family after reconnecting with her mum, she's moving on from the Doctor and she's got a new boyfriend, Conrad (played by Jonah Hauer-King).

But, in true Doctor Who fashion, not everything is as it seems. Here's everything you need to know!

Doctor Who – Lucky Day ending explained: Why did Mrs Flood free Conrad?

We're not sure yet why Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson) wanted to free Conrad from prison at the end of the episode - but there are a few possibilities.

As the host of a podcast about the Doctor, Conrad is in possession of a huge amount of information about him, which could prove useful to Mrs Flood.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

As she's proven throughout the series, she's very keen to find out more intel about what the Doctor's up to, following him and Belinda (Varada Sethu) through time and space and spying on them.

Perhaps Mrs Flood is eager to gather a group of the Doctor's enemies together. Conrad clearly has a lot of hatred in his heart for the Doctor - and a lot of influence on social media. Could the pair of them turn the world against the Doctor somehow?

Then again, perhaps Mrs Flood is just eager to cause a bit of chaos for UNIT by having Conrad back on the streets. Earlier in the episode, he ambushed them and filmed them as he and his organisation branded them liars.

While he might be afraid of UNIT for the time being, after Kate Stewart's (Jemma Redgrave) stunt, he might feel empowered to speak out against them in the future.

Why did Conrad Clark betray Ruby Sunday?

Conrad clearly never loved Ruby - and was only dating her to get close to her to draw out UNIT.

As the leader of the organisation Think Tank, Conrad believes that UNIT have been lying to the public about the extra-terrestrial threat to the planet, and claims they've made up every alien and monster that they've encountered.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

He aims to "expose their lies" to the public by orchestrating a stunt in which his friends dressed up as alien creatures, with UNIT arriving on the scene. He then ambushed UNIT, attempting to film their reactions.

After he was arrested, the media and public support turned in his favour and he was released, causing even more trouble for UNIT by doxxing its staff, including Ruby and her family.

Did Kate Stewart go too far?

In order to show Conrad the type of threat that UNIT are protecting him and the rest of humanity from, Kate unleashes a Shreek in the midst of the UNIT tower.

Since Conrad refused to take the solution offered to him earlier in the episode, the Shreek is still hunting him at this point.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

As he begs for help, Kate taunts him by saying, "You told us it's not real," while Ruby and Shirley (Ruth Madeley) urge her to stop.

Kate's fury is understandable - if a little ill-advised - after Conrad publicly undermined and ridiculed the work of UNIT (including her late father, the Brigadier).

While Ruby eventually tases the Shreek, it manages to get a bite in on Conrad's arm - although at least he lived to get a right grilling from the Doctor by the end of the episode.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (10th May) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

