Speaking recently, McTighe has noted that this is a rarity for the series, but picked up on one character for whom that experience was explored in depth - Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith.

McTighe said: "What I loved about writing this episode was being able to explore what happens when the Doctor isn't around, when he's off saving other planets.

"Instantly, without the Doctor, there's more jeopardy for the human characters, the stakes are higher, and they're pushed to places they wouldn't necessarily have to go if he was there to save the day.

"Of course, the Doctor *is* in the episode, in a very significant way, but really Lucky Day is Ruby's story. I love what Millie Gibson did in her first season, so being able to come in and develop her character even further was really exciting.

"Throughout all of Doctor Who – with the exception of Sarah Jane Smith - we've never really explored what happens to someone after they stop travelling with the Doctor, and how those adventures impacted them. I loved being able to delve into that aspect of the character."

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

McTighe continued: "I also enjoyed developing Jonah Hauer-King's character, Conrad, Ruby's new boyfriend. He's someone who adores Ruby and wants to be as brave and heroic as the Doctor, but in doing so he puts himself and Ruby in terrible danger.

Read more:

"We've got a great new monster in this episode as well, it's savage and terrifying and cannot be reasoned with. It was also a massive treat to be able to write for UNIT; for Kate, Shirley and Colonel Ibrahim, who swoop in to help Ruby and Conrad from the horrors that have been unleashed.

"Oh, for classic series fans we also have Paul Jericho in the episode - he played the Castellan, an officious, shady Time Lord during Peter Davison's era. He's playing a new character now, publican Alfie. Or is he?

"Maybe the Castellan wasn't killed in The Five Doctors (1983), escaped the destruction of Gallifrey and ended up running a pub in an English village? Much better, let's go with that."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the show has checked in on some previous companions in the past, such as Freema Agyeman's Martha Jones in season 4, Sarah Jane is no doubt the character to whom this is most applicable - after all, she got an entire spin-off show, The Sarah Jane Adventures, after returning in season 2's School Reunion.

McTighe himself is currently behind an upcoming spin-off for the series, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which he has co-written with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.