Asked if he'd like to write a new series of the iconic franchise, Brooker (Screenwipe, Cunk on Earth) said the idea was an "interesting one".

Asked if he would ever like to write a new series of Star Trek, Charlie told The News Agents:

"I’ve never seen the Next Generation," he replied. "I’ve only seen the original series when I was a kid."

However, it transpires the writer was once invited to contribute to another sci-fi giant: Doctor Who.

"I was sort of asked about Doctor Who once," he revealed, clarifying: "I wasn’t asked to run it, I was asked to write for it, and it felt a bit like the Home Office asking you to do something – like it was my national duty.

"But I just didn’t have time because I was busy," he added.

"So, if a big behemoth like Star Trek asked me to write for them, you’d at least take that call, wouldn’t you? You’d consider it.

"But with doing Black Mirror, you’ve got control; and when you wander into somebody else’s show, you’re trying to please them."

It doesn't sound like Brooker has ruled out dabbling in other sci-fi series – but, based on his comments, we wouldn't hold our breath for a Doctor Who writing credit as of yet.

You can listen to the full interview on The News Agents podcast on Global Player now. Black Mirror season 7 is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

