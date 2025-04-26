Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker was asked to write for Doctor Who
Two of the most popular sci-fi series collide as Charlie Brooker reveals he was invited to write for Doctor Who.
Famously satirising Star Trek with one of Black Mirror's most popular episodes, USS Callister, it's no surprise Charlie Brooker gets questions about some of the world's biggest sci-fi franchises.
Following USS Callister's sequel episode in Black Mirror season 7, Brooker was quizzed by the hosts of The News Agents podcast about whether his thoughts would ever turn to writing for Star Trek.
Asked if he'd like to write a new series of the iconic franchise, Brooker (Screenwipe, Cunk on Earth) said the idea was an "interesting one".
Asked if he would ever like to write a new series of Star Trek, Charlie told The News Agents:
"I’ve never seen the Next Generation," he replied. "I’ve only seen the original series when I was a kid."
However, it transpires the writer was once invited to contribute to another sci-fi giant: Doctor Who.
"I was sort of asked about Doctor Who once," he revealed, clarifying: "I wasn’t asked to run it, I was asked to write for it, and it felt a bit like the Home Office asking you to do something – like it was my national duty.
"But I just didn’t have time because I was busy," he added.
"So, if a big behemoth like Star Trek asked me to write for them, you’d at least take that call, wouldn’t you? You’d consider it.
"But with doing Black Mirror, you’ve got control; and when you wander into somebody else’s show, you’re trying to please them."
It doesn't sound like Brooker has ruled out dabbling in other sci-fi series – but, based on his comments, we wouldn't hold our breath for a Doctor Who writing credit as of yet.
Minnie Wright is the News Editor of Radio Times, covering TV, Film and Entertainment from the latest dramas and thrillers to sci-fi, fantasy and reality TV – from BBC to Netflix. She has a background in TV, Film, Showbiz and Music at a major national publication and a degree in Popular Music Journalism.