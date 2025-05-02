But the fun won't stop there as Gatwa will return to our screens later in the evening as the points from each country are totalled up across the nerve-wracking second part of the night.

Once again, the points will be split equally, with each country's national jury scores being announced first (via spokespeople) and, at the end of the show, the results of the public vote are rapidly added – which can change things drastically.

In recent years, the BBC has selected a different celebrity each year to be the UK's Eurovision spokesperson, with Joanna Lumley, Catherine Tate, AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark being the most recent recruits.

Gatwa is now joining that line-up, but we'll have to wait and see whether he'll prepare any specific jokes, skits or comments for his moment on the show.

Eurovision fans will know that being a good spokesperson is a fine art, with Norton sometimes roasting those who waffle on for too long with greetings and gags.

In 2021, the UK's own Holden garnered a mixed response after her joke fell flat, during which she claimed not to know the difference between French and Dutch.

Gatwa would probably be better off playing it safe with a Doctor Who reference or two, perhaps even tying in his appearance with that evening's episode.

The Interstellar Song Contest is still shrouded in mystery, but we do know that it will take place at the 803rd edition of the galactic extravaganza, featuring both Norton and Rylan Clark in guest roles as themselves.

On the entry, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "This is the wildest episode of all, and we're lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem. And it's not just a cameo – he has a whole plot twist all to himself!"

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday 17th May 2025.

