Who is the UK’s Eurovision Spokesperson? Amanda Holden to deliver results of the UK vote

Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker and Katrina Leskanic are just some of the big names that have stepped up to be Eurovision spokesperson in years gone by.

Advertisement

This year, Amanda Holden gets her name added to the list for Eurovision 2021.

With some time on her hands following the cancellation of Britain’s Got Talent 2021, Amanda has been recruited by the BBC to read out the all-important results from the UK voting on the night

Amanda is no stranger to Saturday night telly — she is currently starring on the BBC’s ‘shouldn’t be addictive but really is’ singing competition, I Can See Your Voice.

Have a read below for all you need to know about the important role that Amanda will have on the night of the big final, and when that final is due to take place.

Who is the UK’s Eurovision 2021 spokesperson?

Amanda Holden joins Graham Norton, Rylan Clark-Neal, Chelcee Grimes and Scott Mills as part of the BBC presenting team for Eurovision this year. She has the big job of reporting the UK results as they come in.

It’s the most prestigious position to have on the show and we’re sure Amanda will do us proud. Speaking about landing the gig, Amanda says: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Eurovision 2021?

Not long to wait now as the big final is set to take place on 22nd May at 8pm on BBC One.

Before that though, there is the small matter of finding out who will compete in the final, as only 26 of the 39 acts competing this year will make it. We know that the Netherlands will be there as they are the host nation, and the Big Five i.e. the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy are also guaranteed a spot.

As for the rest (including Ireland), the semi-finals will decide the full final line-up and they are set to take place on 18th May and 20th May.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC later this month. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.