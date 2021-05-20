Who is Nikkie de Jager? Meet the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 host

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 semi-finals are well underway at the moment, with the second round airing tonight on BBC Four following Tuesday’s show, which saw Russia make a hilarious first-impression with their performance.

Last year’s contest was postponed due to the coronavirus but Eurovision is now back and more COVID-secure than ever, with Eurovision making changes due to COVID and putting a number of safety measures in place throughout the week.

While Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes are commentating for UK viewers with Sara Cox (after Rylan Clark-Neal pulled out), you may be wondering who the on-screen hosts in Rotterdam are – namely beauty vlogger and social media star Nikkie de Jager.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision host Nikkie de Jager.

Who is Nikkie de Jager?

Age: 27

Instagram: @nikkietutorials

Twitter: @nikkietutorials

Nikkie de Jager is a Netherlands-based social media star, best known for her beauty YouTube channel NikkieTutorials, on which she posts make-up tutorials and vlogs for her 13.8 million subscribers.

She is one of the hosts for Eurovision 2021 and will be presenting the semi-finals and the grand finale.

De Jager started her YouTube career in 2008, however her videos didn’t take off until 2015, at which point she’d trained as a professional makeup artist and become a freelance MUA.

De Jager was announced as one of the hosts for Eurovision last year, alongside Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Edsilia Rombley. However, the show was cancelled due to COVID-19. They will be fronting the competition this year instead.

Where have I seen Nikkie de Jager before?

Most fans of Nikkie de Jager’s know her from her YouTube channel, NikkieTutorials, and her online series Power of Makeup, which has featured the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Drew Barrymore.

She has also filmed collaborative videos with stars such as Selena Gomez, Jessie J, Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga as well as other YouTubers like James Charles, Jeffree Star and PatrickStarrr.

Outside of YouTube, De Jager has appeared on Dutch gameshows like The Big Escape, Wie is de Mol? and other series like BBC Three’s Glow Up and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She has also launched various products with beauty brands like Ofra, Maybelline, Haus Laboratories and Beauty Bay.

What has Nikkie de Jager said about Eurovision?

Nikkie de Jager recently told SBS Dutch that Eurovision 2021 would be her first big television job and that there’s added pressure as she’s also a fan of the show.

“I think it’s an amazing honour that I’ve been able to get this platform and inspire around the world,” she said. “And I think there are a lot of people out there taking information from me by seeing it’s OK to live your truth, to be yourself and still be able to do awesome things in life as hosting Eurovision is.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s first semi-final, de Jager posted her Eurovision gown on Twitter, writing: “My look for the first semi finals tomorrow! Feeling so confident in this blue gown created by David Laport @eurovision.”

good evening Europe 💙 my look for the first semi finals tomorrow! feeling so confident in this blue gown created by David Laport ✨ @eurovision 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oYHYgzOHTW — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) May 17, 2021