Rylan Clark-Neal pulls out of BBC’s Eurovision semi-final coverage

Ryan Clark-Neal won’t be hosting this week’s Eurovision Song Contest semi-final coverage for the BBC after dropping out due to the illness.

The presenter was due to cover Tuesday and Thursday’s Eurovision 2021 semi-finals on BBC Four with Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes, but will now be replaced by BBC Radio 2 host Sara Cox.

Announcing the news on her Half Wower show last night, Cox said: “I’m really excited, I’ve got a new little job this week.

“I will be co-hosting the Eurovision semi-finals on BBC Four tomorrow night and Thursday night. Rylan is unwell, so obvs we wish him better. So I’ll be stepping into Rylan’s sparkly tux tomorrow and Thursday, 8pm, BBC Four, all the action from the Eurovision semi-finals.”

She added: “I’ll also be rekindling the flames of fun with my old Eurovision mucker Scott Mills, and we’ll be joined by Chelcee Grimes and many guests as well.”

Countryfile’s Anita Rani will be standing in for Cox’s show on Radio 2.

Clark-Neal began covering Eurovision’s semi-finals alongside Scott Mills in 2018, before which Mel Giedroyc and Scissor Sisters star Ana Matronic provided commentary for the event.

Cox’s return to Eurovision will mark 10 years since she first commentated the semi-finals, which she did with Mills in 2011 and 2012.

Clark-Neal recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming Eurovision competition, revealing that he thought it would be harder for returning contestants: “I think it’s a bit of a disadvantage because of the sheer fact they’ve sort of had those odds if you like.”

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One at 8pm on Saturday 22nd May. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.