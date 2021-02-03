When is I Can See Your Voice on TV?

Since The Masked Singer made its UK debut and became a mega-hit, it seems as though viewers like their singing shows with a bit of added mystery – enter I Can See Your Voice, BBC One’s brand new primetime guessing game.

Based on a South Korean entertainment show, I Can See Your Voice sees contestants try to guess who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers for the chance to win big cash prizes.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the show provides contestants with a panel of celebrity experts to help them with their predictions.

I Can See Your Voice release date

An official release date for BBC One’s I Can See Your Voice has not yet been confirmed – however the entertainment show will be coming to a screen near you at some point in February 2021.

What is I Can See Your Voice about?

I Can See Your Voice is an upcoming primetime gameshow in which teams of two players guess who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers for the chance to win a cash prize.

“Can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?” the BBC teases.

Contestants will be assisted by the show’s panel of celebrity experts – Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr – as well as a guest singing superstar.

Each 60-minute show will consist of various lip sync challenges while the mysterious singers offer hidden clues to the celebrity experts who’ll help the players whittle down the group until their just one singer left.

The remaining singer will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether or not they can in fact sing – if they’re a good singer, the contestants will take home the prize but if not, the imposter will pocket the cash.

I Can See Your Voice host

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The comedian began his TV career starring in various Peter Kay projects such as That Peter Kay Thing and Phoenix Nights, before presenting ITV’s dating show Take Me Out, Sport Relief, Celebrity Juice and BBC One’s Top Gear.

I Can See Your Voice judges

BBC

Joining the BBC One show’s celebrity panel is Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and comedian Jimmy Carr.

In a statement, Carr said: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”

While Holden said: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice. With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

