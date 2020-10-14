The basic set-up of I Can See Your Voice sees two members of the public try to guess which of a group of mystery singers can or can't sing.

But the singers themselves could win the loot: they have to navigate their way through lip sync challenges with hidden clues and the help of the celebrity panel, who will help the duo narrow down the choices until there's just one singer left.

The final singer will then perform a duet with the pop star to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a great singer they will get to pocket the cash, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will win the money.

Carr said: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”

Britain's Got Talent judge Holden said: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice. With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqureaders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean format and has since been remade in 10 countries, including Australia and the US. It will be produced by Thames and Naked, the company that produces The Rap Game UK and Cara Delevingne's upcoming documentary series, Planet Sex.

It's not yet clear when I Can See Your Voice will premiere on BBC One but it won't be until 2021.

