Brand new mystery singing game show I Can See Your Voice coming to BBC
What you see isn't always what you get in this zany upcoming series.
A singing gameshow with an intriguing twist is on its way to BBC One, tasking contestants with guessing a person's singing ability before they actually perform a song.
Each episode of I Can See Your Voice will see a team of two players aiming to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them.
After the lineup performs a round of lip sync challenges featuring entertaining hidden clues about their true vocal ability, contestants will decide who they think is the real deal with help from a celebrity panel including a "singing superstar".
The chosen person from the lineup will then perform a duet with that week's guest singer, which will reveal without any doubt whether they can or can't sing.
If the players have picked a good singer then they will take home the prize money, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.
Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be on the show? Head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for details on how to apply.
Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content says: “This addictive, fun and immersive new entertainment series will offer BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and gives the whole family a chance to get involved in this compelling new guessing game.”
I Can See Your Voice originates from South Korea, where the show has been hugely popular and has already run for a total of seven seasons.
The Masked Singer also made its initial debut in South Korea and has gone on to be a huge international hit, spawning successful versions in the US and, more recently, the UK courtesy of ITV.
I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.