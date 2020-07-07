After the lineup performs a round of lip sync challenges featuring entertaining hidden clues about their true vocal ability, contestants will decide who they think is the real deal with help from a celebrity panel including a "singing superstar".

The chosen person from the lineup will then perform a duet with that week's guest singer, which will reveal without any doubt whether they can or can't sing.

If the players have picked a good singer then they will take home the prize money, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be on the show? Head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for details on how to apply.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content says: “This addictive, fun and immersive new entertainment series will offer BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and gives the whole family a chance to get involved in this compelling new guessing game.”

I Can See Your Voice originates from South Korea, where the show has been hugely popular and has already run for a total of seven seasons.

The Masked Singer also made its initial debut in South Korea and has gone on to be a huge international hit, spawning successful versions in the US and, more recently, the UK courtesy of ITV.

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.