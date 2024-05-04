The news was announced last night (Friday 3rd May) on The One Show by Graham Norton and since the big reveal, fans have taken to social media in their droves to voice their excitement for the Absolutely Fabulous star to read out the anticipated results.

Will she do so as Patsy, her beloved sitcom character? Fans certainly hope so but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

On the announcement of her role in Eurovision 2024, Lumley said in a statement: “Good Evening Malmö, it's Joanna here! I am delighted to be announcing the jury vote for the UK at this year's Eurovision. It's such a fabulous honour to give the iconic 'douze points'!"

Lumley has most recently been seen on our screens alongside Michelle Keegan in Netflix's Harlan Coben hit, Fool Me Once but is of course known for internationally known role as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, as well as Sapphire & Steel and Motherland.

Lumley isn't the only starry name to have announced the results of the UK's National Jury as she follows in the footsteps of other well-known names such as Catherine Tate, AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden and Nigella Lawson.

Other spokespeople for the UK include Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker and Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

