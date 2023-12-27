The show will follow Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) when her life takes a turn as she's navigating life after the murder of her husband - but sees him on her newly installed 'nanny cam'.

Leading the cast is Keegan as Maya, but she is also joined by Joanna Lumley as Maya's mother-in-law Judith Burkett.

When chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what fans can expect from the new series, they were both matter-of-fact about the way it'll keep viewers guessing.

Lumley described the show as a "rollercoaster", saying: "It’s literally, every time you think you might have just grasped something, something comes and undercuts that, something takes you in a different way."

Similarly, Keegan added: "Adrenaline. You’re constantly guessing throughout the whole series. That’s what I was like with the book, when I read the book, I was like, 'I know what’s happened here.' You turn the page - no, your guess is wrong."

Across the eight episodes, the series follows Maya, Judith and other characters as they struggle to make sense of the tragic events that have taken place in their slice of suburbia.

According to the synopsis: "Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house.

"Her husband, who she thought was dead."

It continues: "Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own.

"Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

"Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."

We know we're going to be in for quite the whirlwind end with Fool Me Once also, as Harlan Coben himself teased the finale to RadioTimes.com earlier this year.

Previously speaking about what viewers can anticipate in the series, Coben revealed: "I think it’s the most shocking ending. One of the things I hope we’ve done well for people, and one of the reasons that the shows have been popular, is when you binge a show, you have to actually deliver on the ending."

He continued: "When you binge a show on Netflix [...] when the show drops, people have watched all eight episodes by the time I’ve woken up in the morning, it’s kind of amazing. I think it’s our most surprising and emotional ending.

"It’s sort of a powerhouse emotional ending, and I think our last episode, which is also unusual, is our shortest episode. Rather than try to bloat the finale, we decided we were actually just going to deliver what we wanted to in that finale."

Fool Me Once comes to Netflix on 1st January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

