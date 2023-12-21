The druidess makes an enemy of the barbaric Silurian King Gundleus (Simon Merrells), who intends to sever her connection to the gods by raping her in the show's second episode.

The scene is taken directly from Bernard Cornwell's novel of the same name, but there has been some debate over whether it should have been cut from the story since the adaptation's US debut over the summer.

Speaking to ITVX's official The Winter King podcast, James said: "It's a controversial one. I really understand why it's not something that some people want to watch. I, myself, have watched things and thought, 'Oh, I didn't need to see that, I could have been told it.'

"But then I've also seen masterpieces like Tyrannosaur, with our Eddie Marsan and Olivia Colman, where there's a scene like that and it's so powerful and it's stayed with me my whole life.

"There are certain moments where those kinds of scenes can be catalysts for change or for a conversation."

James went on to explain that she worked closely with director Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), as well as intimacy coordinators, to execute the scene in a way that was "sensitive" and not "gratuitous".

"There were obviously intimacy coordinators. I think every job with any intimacy needs them these days. I think it's an essential part of the crew. They were amazing," she continued.

"I was adamant that I wanted no skin on display and, after every take, they would come up to me and say, 'There's that much ankle...' They were really on it because I don't need this to be sexualised.

"I just want it to be brutal and horrible and as true to the situation as it can be. It's not filmed in a way that's really gratuitous. A lot of it is blurry, it's not very long. I think you get the horror."

James also revealed that a duty of care was afforded to the wider crew, who were "warned" of the scene's scheduling and not required to be on set for filming if they didn't feel "comfortable" with its content.

Simon Merrells plays Gundleus in The Winter King. Bad Wolf Productions for ITVX/Simon Ridgeway

The actor, who has previously appeared in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You and Lesley Manville's I Am Maria, said she felt "justified" doing the scene due to the ongoing prevalence of rape and sexual assault in the modern day.

James added: "I do think you can justify seeing it in this story because it was a huge part of society at that time... It's still such an issue today.

"It's still a massive problem in our society, like the Me Too movement is helping to bring to light in our industry.

"In all realms of life, it's still a huge issue, so I think if we just pretend it's not part of society, then there's an issue there because it is still very much... My hope is that it can be somewhat of a catalyst for conversation."

All episodes of The Winter King are available now on ITVX, with the companion podcast (available on all platforms) providing interviews with the cast and crew that take fans inside the production and the world of the show.

You can find help and support for the topics raised by visiting Rape Crisis.

The Winter King is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

