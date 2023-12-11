Unlike some previous screen depictions of this era, The Winter King features a racially diverse cast including Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie) as Merlin and Jordan Alexandra (Boiling Point) as Guinevere.

This has led to the show being "review bombed" (see MovieWeb) – a practice in which negative user reviews are logged en masse on websites such as IMDb by individuals with a specific vendetta.

"Well, if they’re critical on those grounds, they can write their own damn books," said Cornwell in an interview for The Winter King podcast, an official companion to the ITVX series.

Of course, there have been more good-natured questions about this creative decision, too, with some viewers genuinely interested in whether this representation is historically accurate – amid fears it could be "tokenistic" (via Forbes).

During his aforementioned appearance on The Winter King podcast, Cornwell countered claims that diversity in ancient Britain is a far-fetched concept.

"It's not out of the question," he said. "Remember, this is taking place very shortly after the Romans leave Britain. And the Romans left Lord knows what kinds of people behind them.

"I mean, certainly people from Africa, from what we call the Middle East, as well as obviously all around the Mediterranean. They all came to Britain and there are going to be some of them left.

Cornwell continued: "Personally, I found the casting, if you like the colourblind casting, in the series to be very convincing, and it works."

Ken Nwosu and Iain De Caestecker star in The Winter King. ITVX

The historical author went on to say that Sagramor (Ken Nwosu), right-hand man to Arthur, is said to have been Black in "various very ancient documents" – and was described as such in his own novels, too.

He added: "I know that some people thought Merlin couldn't possibly be Black, but since watching the series I've actually found some mediaeval documents that claim that he was 'dark' – and they're talking about his skin colour.

"So I think [the casting director(s)] actually were ahead of the curve on that one. I don’t see why it shouldn't be a multicultural society, simply because of what the Romans had brought to Britain."

The Winter King podcast kicks off this week with a bonus episode featuring the full interview with Bernard Cornwell, plus an in-depth conversation with executive producers Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon.

All other episodes of the podcast will be released on Thursday 21st December, to coincide with the release of the series on ITVX – available wherever you listen.

The Winter King is available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 21st December 2023.

