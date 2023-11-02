The eight part series will arrive on Netflix from Monday 1st January – and the streamer has released another selection of first look images, featuring additional cast Dame Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood), Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) and Dino Fetscher (Paranoid), which you can see both in the lead image and below.

Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage in Fool Me Once

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Coben revealed that Keegan's character is inspired by a real person he personally spent time with.

"Michelle's character is a military pilot," he explained, adding: "A number of years ago, I went on a United Service Organisations tour to talk to soldiers about writing and entertain them to some degree. We went to Kuwait, all over, including a military base in England.

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once James Stack/Netflix

"When I was there, I met one of the first female combat helicopter pilots that had served in the Gulf War. She was a big reader and we'd talk for hours on end, and I thought, 'I need to create a character like this'.

"I'm always looking for a character I haven't done before – and almost the entire book is written from her perspective."

Emmett J Scanlan and Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Harlan went on to say that Maya's reintegration back into civilian life following her military service plays a big role in Fool Me Once.

"What happens when that person is trying to come back into the real world, the distance and the disconnect that they sometimes will feel? How do I throw that into a compelling mystery story?"

Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar in Fool Me Once Vishal SharmaNetflix

Coben also teased "the most shocking ending" to the series, adding: "One of the things I hope we've done well for people, and one of the reasons that the shows [I've previously done] have been popular, is... you have to actually deliver on the ending.

"It's sort of a powerhouse emotional ending, and I think our last episode, which is also unusual, is our shortest episode. Rather than try to bloat the finale, we decided we were actually just going to deliver what we wanted to in that finale."

