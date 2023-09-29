Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She said: "Just when they think they've got the upper hand, actually there's something bigger at play they don’t see coming.

"In Brassic, you think everything's finally calm, everything’s sorted out and everyone's happy and then bang, something happens that you don't expect. So we're going into the next series facing something even more dangerous than we’ve ever faced before."

Michelle Keegan as Erin in Brassic. Sky

Read more:

Keegan had previously revealed that fans would have to wait until the very end of the season before discovering the fate of Dylan – the character previously played by Damien Molony who was bundled into the back of a car in the shock season 5 ending.

"Well, the last series fans were left on a cliffhanger," she said. "Dylan was kidnapped, he was bundled in the back of a car, and that's where we left him. And then at the beginning of series five, we still don't know where Dylan is.

"People are still searching, we see missing posters scattered around Hawley. We still haven't got answers until the end of series five as to exactly what happened to Dylan."

Brassic season 5 began on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.