Brassic star Michelle Keegan discusses unexpected season 5 ending
The comedy-drama has just returned on Sky Max and NOW.
Michelle Keegan has teased an unexpected ending for Brassic's fifth season – which has just premiered on Sky Max and NOW.
The new season includes all the chaos and misadventure we've come to expect from the comedy-drama and the former Coronation Street and Our Girl star has revealed how the climax to the latest run "is typical Brassic".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
She said: "Just when they think they've got the upper hand, actually there's something bigger at play they don’t see coming.
"In Brassic, you think everything's finally calm, everything’s sorted out and everyone's happy and then bang, something happens that you don't expect. So we're going into the next series facing something even more dangerous than we’ve ever faced before."
Read more:
- Brassic’s Michelle Keegan addresses Dylan's mysterious fate
- Ghosts season 5 trailer teases dramatic end: "Going out with a bang"
Keegan had previously revealed that fans would have to wait until the very end of the season before discovering the fate of Dylan – the character previously played by Damien Molony who was bundled into the back of a car in the shock season 5 ending.
"Well, the last series fans were left on a cliffhanger," she said. "Dylan was kidnapped, he was bundled in the back of a car, and that's where we left him. And then at the beginning of series five, we still don't know where Dylan is.
"People are still searching, we see missing posters scattered around Hawley. We still haven't got answers until the end of series five as to exactly what happened to Dylan."
Brassic season 5 began on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.