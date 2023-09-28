So, what did happen to Dylan and how will Molony be written out of the hit series? Well, speaking to Sky about the new season, actress Michelle Keegan, who stars as Erin, said: "Well, the last series fans were left on a cliffhanger.

"Dylan was kidnapped, he was bundled in the back of a car, and that's where we left him. And then at the beginning of series five, we still don't know where Dylan is.

"People are still searching, we see missing posters scattered around Hawley. We still haven't got answers until the end of series five as to exactly what happened to Dylan."

Addressing the elephant in the room, Keegan was then asked about how she thinks the group of friends would react if they were to find out Dylan is dead.

She said: "Oh, it'd be devastating because they grew up together. Even though Dylan's not around, he's still part of the gang wherever he is. But if they find out he’s dead, I think that would be the worst news ever. Just the worst possible outcome."

Dylan (Damien Molony) final scenes on Brassic. Ben Blackall / Sky UK

While fans may have to wait until some of the last episodes of season 5 to find out how things have ended for Dylan, there's no denying that Molony's presence in the cast will be missed.

Talking about saying goodbye to the actor as part of the Brassic family, Keegan said that "it was really sad". She said: "Damo's been there since series one and a lot of my main storylines in that series were between me and him, and I think Joe as well with the love triangle."

Keegan continued: "Everyone from the beginning is still in it now and we've grown up together while filming in the show. As the show's evolved, we've evolved. So I feel like we just know each other so well and it was the first time that someone broke away from that, and he was really missed. But obviously we keep in contact.

"He's still texting the group. I know that Aaron, who plays Ashley, saw Damo a couple of weeks ago. So everyone's still in contact with him, but it's just very surreal not to have him on set with us. It’s like missing a limb."

As well as the returning gang of familiar faces, Brassic fans can get excited over some new cast additions in the form of Bhavna Limbachia as Meena and Call My Agent's Camille Cottin as Vinnie's new therapist Fiona Frank.

Brassic season 5 kicks off on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand.

