Brassic will be missing one of the gang when it returns for its fifth season.

Following the events of season 4, Damien Molony will not return to the Sky series as a series regular, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

Molony plays Dylan – best friend to Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) and ex-boyfriend of Erin (Michelle Keegan) – and has been part of the show's main cast since it began in 2019.

The most recent season of Brassic saw Dylan incur the wrath of local crooks the McDonagh brothers – in the final scenes of episode 8, he was grabbed up by a pair of hired thugs and bundled violently into the back of a car, his fate left uncertain.

Dylan's (Damien Molony) final scenes on Brassic. Ben Blackall / Sky UK

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his exit, Molony said: "They were really exciting scenes to film, no doubt, but also emotional for me, because I've had four incredible years of, essentially, laughing and to suddenly shoot these scenes on my own, without the gang... there were a couple of moments that night where I was like, 'This is the end...'"

Though he will not be back as a regular, Molony added that "there'll be a little bit, I think, in series 5" to resolve Dylan's fate.

Further addressing his departure, the actor said: "I will be devastated when the messages from the [cast] WhatsApp group start coming in, in the next few weeks, when people are saying, 'Oh my God, do you remember when this happened on set?'

"I think it’s very exciting for the show to lose a member of the team and to see how that affects the group dynamic. [But] it’s a sad day."

Michelle Keegan also spoke to RadioTimes.com about Molony's exit, insisting he is "going to be missed" on the Brassic set as filming on season 5 gets underway.

"Damo’s an integral part – and Dylan, obviously – of the show, and we’re going to really, really miss him," said Keegan. "There’s going to be a feeling, when you go on set, that something’s missing."

In a statement, a production spokesperson said: “Sky’s Brassic is recognised for its exceptional ensemble cast and to have Damien play Dylan for four successful series has been truly amazing. All the Brassic cast and crew, who are up in Manchester filming season 5, wish him well and the best of luck for the future.”

Sky announced last month, prior to season 4's release, that Brassic would return for a fifth instalment, with all other cast expected to return.

