All reprising their roles for the fifth season, the fresh episodes also welcome new cast member Camille Cottin, star of the celebrated French comedy-drama Call My Agent, who has joined the show as Vinnie's new therapist.

The series is based on the true-life misadventures of three-time BAFTA nominated lead actor and co-creator Joe Gilgun, who stars as Vinnie, with Sky promising that viewers can "expect more of the eccentric plans and hijinks from the Brassic gang" in season 5.

So, when do the new episodes land and what can fans expect? Read on for everything you need to know about Brassic season 5.

The new season of Brassic will be landing on Sky Max at 10pm on Thursday 28th September.

And if you're wanting to blitz through all the new episodes at once, you'll be pleased to know you can - as all eight episodes of the comedy series will be made available straight away on demand.

Brassic season 5 cast

The cast of Brassic season 5. Sky UK

Many of the usual cast will be returning for the fifth season, and some brand new faces will also join the Brassic season 5 fun, such as Bhavna Limbachia as Meena and Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank.

Of course, there's a major absence in season 5, as Damien Molony announced he was leaving the show last year. He was part of the series's main cast since it began in 2019 - but after the shock ending of season 4, Molony won't be returning as Vinnie's best friend Dylan.

Speaking about his departure from the series, Michelle Keegan said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com: "Damo’s an integral part – and Dylan, obviously – of the show, and we’re going to really, really miss him," said Keegan. "There’s going to be a feeling, when you go on set, that something’s missing."

The full list of cast members for Brassic season 5 is as follows.

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie

Michelle Keegan as Erin

Tom Hanson as Cardi

Aaron Heffernan as Ash

Ryan Sampson as Tommo

Parth Thakerar as JJ

Joanna Higson as Sugar

Steve Evets as Jim

Jude Riordan as Tyler

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley

Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol

Samantha Power as Donna

Lee Mack as Eddie

Bhavna Limbachia as Meena

Dan Skinner as Phil

Carl Rice as Ronnie

Neil Ashton as Davey

Muzz Khan as Adyan

Johann Heske as Hans

Mark O’Halloran as Francis

Annette Badland as Rhoda

Rachid Sabitri as Manolito

Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank

Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick

Brassic season 5 plot

Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Bhavna Limbachia as Meena, Michelle Keegan as Erin and Joe Gilgun as Vinnie in Brassic season 5.

The new series follows on from the chaos of season 4 as Vinnie and his friends are determined to find out just what happened to Dylan (Damien Molony).

Of course, in those final season 4 scenes, we saw Dylan being grabbed by a pair of hired thugs and bundled into the back of a car.

We know that Molony won't be returning as a series regular, so we're certain Dylan's fate isn't a great one, but it's one that the gang will have to uncover and figure out themselves. But will Vinnie discover just what happened to his best friend?

The new season will also see Vinnie and his friends remain in deep trouble with the MacDonagh brothers (Neil Ashton and Greg Wood), whose sister is now joining the feud - and it's only set to get more dramatic.

Is there a trailer for Brassic season 5?

There is! It gives us our first look at Camille Cottin's new character, as well as giving us a taste of the chaos and hilarious antics to come.

Watch the trailer below.

Brassic season 5 kicks off on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

