The award-winning series stars Joe Gilgun (Preacher) as Vinnie O'Neill, a man living with bipolar disorder, who commits various crimes with his anarchic friends in an effort to make some money.

In season 5, Vinnie and his crew are still in deep trouble with local criminal heavyweights, the MacDonagh brothers (played by Neil Ashton and Greg Wood), whose sister is now joining the feud.

The official trailer reveals that Camille Cottin, star of the celebrated French comedy-drama Call My Agent, has joined the cast as Vinnie's new therapist, who he is referred to via his bumbling GP, Dr Chris (Dominic West).

You can get a first look at the new character now, ahead of the show's Sky Max return at 10pm on Thursday 28th September.

In other cast news, Coronation Street alum Bhavna Limbachia reprises her role of Meena (formerly known as Bridezilla) in this latest chapter, who joins the Brassic gang and takes a job with undertaker Gary (Tadhg Murphy).

Of course, these new additions are exciting, but we can't ignore a major absence in Brassic season 5 – that of original co-star Damien Molony, who announced he was leaving the show last year.

In the season 4 finale, we saw his character, Dylan, get bundled into a car by the MacDonagh brothers. Now, Vinnie is determined to uncover exactly what happened to his closest pal.

All episodes of Brassic season 5 will be made available at once on demand for those particularly eager for answers.

Brassic season 5 kicks off on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

