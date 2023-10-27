In an interview with Variety, Morgan admitted he does "have an idea" for a prequel series of The Crown, which would date back to well before Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

"First, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together," he told the publication.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He explained further that if he were to "go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time".

All six seasons of The Crown have covered key parts of the current royal family's history, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, their relationship with Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister, the introduction of Princess Diana and much more.

Ted Sarandos, the managing director of Netflix, told Variety that he has "absolute faith" in Morgan, and that "if he believes there are stories to be told there, we definitely would explore it".

Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) and Prince William (Rufus Kampa). Netflix NETFLIX

Reminiscing on his time writing half a dozen seasons of The Crown, Morgan admitted there are "many things" he won't miss, but one of them he will is "writing about a multigenerational family saga".

"It's just the best stuff to write about."

The Crown season 6 parts 1 and 2 will stream on Netflix on 16th November and 14th December respectively. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7 per cent for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.