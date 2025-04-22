"I can't remember all the parts, but I definitely auditioned for a role in an episode called Knock Knock," he recalls in the latest issue, on sale now, referencing the Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie episode that aired in 2017.

The role could perhaps have been a friend of Bill Potts (Mackie), with the episode focusing on the companion and her housemates as the Doctor investigates strange goings-on at their shared property.

"I actually auditioned for another part this series," continued Chung. "I probably would have been a supporting artist in it just to get on set!"

The actor ultimately booked a role in this weekend's hotly anticipated chapter The Well, but was careful not to divulge too many details: "I can't tell you a lot… but I play a space trooper called Cassio.

"The Doctor [Ncuti Gatwa] arrives on our spaceship as we're about to land on a planet to do a mission, because a colony has stopped communicating with us. And then a lot of mayhem ensues. I've been told that it’s the most secretive episode of the season."

The Well might also be the "very unexpected sequel" referenced by showrunner Russell T Davies on a recent episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, with fans speculating that it could have ties to 2006's two-parter The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit or 2008 chiller Midnight.

Check out a first look at Chung's episode, The Well, below – also featuring a guest appearance from Rose Ayling-Ellis.

It certainly looks to be one of the most frightening episodes yet in Davies's latest stint on the show, with Chung admitting that he was always "too scared" to watch Doctor Who when he was growing up.

"I couldn't watch anything that was even a little spooky," he added. "Even the intro music creeped me out a bit. But when I moved here, and saw what a cultural phenomenon it is, I started watching it – and started auditioning!"

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 26th April on BBC One and iPlayer.

