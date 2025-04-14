Speaking with Steffan Powell on the latest episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies said: "There’s gorgeous stuff to come. Like next week, we’re in Miami in 1952. We’ve got great things coming up. We’ve got a very unexpected sequel coming up.

"We’ve got The Interstellar Song Contest. I mean, we’ll be publicising that one right away, that one is going to kill us, making that.

"Also, keep your eye on Anita Dobson, because she’s been ticking away for a year now. She ended season 1 with that flourish in the snow on the rooftop promising terror to come. That’s on its way."

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

While Davies doesn't clarify which episode is the sequel, nor which episode it is a sequel to, fans have been speculating for some time that episode 2, The Well, could be a follow-up to season 4's Midnight.

Read more:

That episode saw David Tennant's Tenth Doctor trapped on a space bus on a diamond planet, struggling to keep the passengers together as a mysterious creature inhabited one of them, and made her repeat everything they said.

One of the reasons this theory has taken hold is because, during a titles announcement sequence, a clock was seen turning from 23:59 to midnight on the graphic for The Well.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Others have speculated that, given the plot of The Well revolves around a mining operation on an inhospitable planet, it could instead be a sequel to season 2's The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit - after all, Ncuti Gatwa did previously say he wanted his Doctor to face off against that story's monster, the Beast.

For now, we will just have to wait and see if all this speculation comes to anything - or if the sequel is another episode from season 15 entirely.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 19th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.