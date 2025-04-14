Doctor Who boss reveals there's "a very unexpected sequel" this season
But which episode will it be?
While we know the titles and some small details about each of the episodes in this season of Doctor Who, there's still plenty that we don't know.
In fact, that is so much the case that Russell T Davies has now revealed that one of the episodes is secretly an "unexpected sequel" to a former instalment, hiding in plain sight.
Speaking with Steffan Powell on the latest episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies said: "There’s gorgeous stuff to come. Like next week, we’re in Miami in 1952. We’ve got great things coming up. We’ve got a very unexpected sequel coming up.
"We’ve got The Interstellar Song Contest. I mean, we’ll be publicising that one right away, that one is going to kill us, making that.
"Also, keep your eye on Anita Dobson, because she’s been ticking away for a year now. She ended season 1 with that flourish in the snow on the rooftop promising terror to come. That’s on its way."
While Davies doesn't clarify which episode is the sequel, nor which episode it is a sequel to, fans have been speculating for some time that episode 2, The Well, could be a follow-up to season 4's Midnight.
Read more:
- Doctor Who confirms how Varada Sethu’s companion connects to Boom
- David Tennant reveals he was advised to turn down Doctor Who role
That episode saw David Tennant's Tenth Doctor trapped on a space bus on a diamond planet, struggling to keep the passengers together as a mysterious creature inhabited one of them, and made her repeat everything they said.
One of the reasons this theory has taken hold is because, during a titles announcement sequence, a clock was seen turning from 23:59 to midnight on the graphic for The Well.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Others have speculated that, given the plot of The Well revolves around a mining operation on an inhospitable planet, it could instead be a sequel to season 2's The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit - after all, Ncuti Gatwa did previously say he wanted his Doctor to face off against that story's monster, the Beast.
For now, we will just have to wait and see if all this speculation comes to anything - or if the sequel is another episode from season 15 entirely.
Doctor Who season 15 continues on 19th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.
Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.