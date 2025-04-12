Belinda is kidnapped by a horde of rampaging robots and spirited away to their home planet, but the Doctor is eventually able to free her with the help of a band of rebels and the pair take refuge in the gloomy under-city.

In hiding from the mechanical marauders, nurse Belinda laments that she is supposed to be starting a new shift at the hospital "on Monday" – a passing comment that sparks recognition for the Doctor...

Varada Sethu, of course, previously appeared in Doctor Who as Mundy Flynn – an ordained Anglican marine – in the 2024 episode Boom. Her performance so impressed showrunner Russell T Davies that he decided to bring Sethu back full-time as new companion and series regular Belinda... but how does the show address the fact that Mundy is Belinda's doppelganger?

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Sethu had previously confirmed that there is a "genetic link" between the pair that spans "thousands of years"– with Belinda living in the 21st century and Mundy in the 51st – and in The Robot Revolution, it's confirmed that Mundy is Belinda's descendant.

"There is something already connecting us, Belinda – way beyond robots," the Doctor says. "I have been to the future and I have met your descendent on a planet far away in the 51st century – her name was Mundy Flynn."

But is there more to the link between Sethu's two characters? The Doctor also points out that the pair are physically an "absolute match" – improbable, even if they are related.

This "amazing" genetic link has the Doctor "worried" as he speculates, "Is that just chance, or something more? I can’t help thinking, Bel, that we are meant to be connected."

It seems there's plenty more mystery to unravel – including what mysterious force brought the Doctor together with, first, Mundy and, later, Belinda, and is now preventing the latter's return to Earth in 2025 – as this latest season of Doctor Who continues...

