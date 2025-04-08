But it turns out things could have all gone very differently if Tennant had paid attention to advice he was given by his agent back when he was first approached for the role.

Speaking during a special new episode of his podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With.. that sees him interviewed by his wife Georgia Tennant, he revealed that he was told not to "touch it" when the initial offer came in.

Asked about the process of accepting the role, he explained that "there was definitely a moment where I wasn't" going to do it.

"About 48 hours after they asked me, and I had to go process everything that it meant," he added when asked when that moment had been.

"I had an agent at the time who was like, 'Don't touch it. It's not going to work.' Not my current agent. A previous brilliant agent who's since retired, but she didn't call that correctly."

The rest, of course, is history, and Who fans around the world can be very relieved that Tennant didn't take his agent's advice on this occasion.

Taking on the role naturally brought with it a far greater degree of attention, and while he has now been a major figure in the public eye for almost two decades, Tennant admitted that fame "takes a bit of getting used to".

"Suddenly you've got to establish what the rules are for yourself, and there's not really anyone to help you or teach you," he said.

"And that can be a little bit challenging. I've found things like my parents being doorstepped a lot early on, I found that really difficult because I felt like I had to protect them and they were not interested in being protected."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. David Tennant Does a Podcast With... is available on Spotify now..

