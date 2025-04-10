That marks a major departure from the warm bond between the Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who clearly looked up to the Time Lord with utter admiration and affection.

Rotten Tomatoes scours the internet for reviews of the latest films and TV shows, before assigning a percentage score based on how many positive and negative verdicts it finds. Right now, the outlook is entirely "fresh" for Doctor Who season 15.

However, it is worth noting that the website's aggregation has been deemed unreliable by some, given that it's division of reviews into sheerly positive or negative categories fails to account for more mixed or nuanced views on a particular title.

For instance, the preview of season 15 episode 1 by RadioTimes.com finds both pros and cons to The Robot Revolution, meaning that it's unclear precisely where it would fall on the platform's so-called 'tomatometer'.

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Louise Griffin hails incoming star Sethu as "a breath of fresh air" and "one of the most joyful parts of the episode," while noting that "Gatwa hits the ground running too" and is "bursting with energy" in his latest adventure.

However, she found that the script from Russell T Davies didn't quite live up to the standard of the performances, citing a "ludicrous reveal" towards the end and some "very on-the-nose" dialogue as some of the episode's shortcomings.

Still, Griffin remained hopeful of stronger outings to come, concluding that The Robot Revolution had "done its job" by cementing a new status quo for the long-running sci-fi drama.

On season 15, Davies told the BBC: "The vision is to be bigger, and brighter, and bolder than ever. There are some darker swings in this season but some bolder swings as well.

"We keep learning on this job, we keep enjoying it more and more, loving the show, and pushing it further. There's lots more energy, lots more scares, lots more thrills and lots more laughs as well. It's a more grandiose series, and we're very proud of it."

Addressing the mysterious new companion, he added: "Surviving the first episode is a bit of an ordeal for her, but once that happens it's a very unusual story in that the Doctor can’t get her home – specifically to the 24th May 2025, 7.30am in the morning.

"And the reason for that is something very important that runs across the series. You can still watch every single episode, completely unencumbered by that knowledge. It doesn't stop you enjoying every week's episode as an anthology series but nonetheless – why can't the Doctor get Belinda home?"

