David Tennant confirmed to host Have I Got News For You again
This will be his ninth time as guest host.
David Tennant is back in the hosting seat for a new episode of Have I Got News For You.
The actor will guest host episode 6, marking his ninth time at the helm of the series. His most recent appearance was in 2023. His episode will air on Friday 9th May at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Miles Jupp will also appear as a guest panellist, which will be his 18th time on the show. The other panellist is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.
This will be the 69th season of the long-running panel show, which has been airing since 1990, first on BBC Two and then on BBC One since 2000.
It won't be long before Tennant is spotted on-screen elsewhere, with him set to host new game show, Genius Game, on ITV.
Kick starting next Wednesday, the series has been described as "the ultimate TV challenge" that will bring together some of the country's finest minds.
Tennant takes on the role of The Creator, guiding the players as they face a series of uniquely crafted challenges.
And thankfully for Tennant, the gig came rather smoothly, as he was the one show bosses wanted as The Creator from the get go.
Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Anna Kidd, games executive producer on the series, revealed: "In the Korean version of the show, The Creator is this shady character – their face is wrapped in a bandage, you never see them, they're very sinister.
"We knew for ITV, we wanted to bring some personality and wit to it. Genuinely, the only name who was ever on our list was David Tennant."
The former Doctor will also be appearing on ITV's The Assembly, where he and a number of other celebrities will all be quizzed by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled interviewers.
Tennant's episode airs on Monday 27th April, with additional episodes centred on Gary Lineker, Danny Dyer and Jade Thirlwall.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Have I Got News For You airs on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.