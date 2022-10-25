The actor participated in a brief Q&A about the show, following his debut in a fleeting teaser that dropped after The Power of the Doctor brought the Whittaker/Chibnall era to a close.

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed a surprising choice for the "ultimate" villain that he wants his incarnation of the Doctor to face in the next season of Doctor Who .

When quizzed on his villain wish list, Gatwa first mentioned the Weeping Angels, adding that they're "always a classic" and "genuinely terrifying" – but his second answer is likely to raise some eyebrows.

He then names The Beast as the "ultimate" villain, a demonic foe that first appeared in Russell T Davies's second season of Doctor Who in a two-parter titled The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit.

"I would love to battle The Beast because what an ultimate villain. That is the devil and I don't think you get much more evil than that," said Gatwa.

The character hasn't made another television appearance since that 2006 storyline, making it a rather obscure reference for the top choice. Could it be a sign that Davies is bringing the hideous monster back? We'll just have to wait and see.

Gatwa went on to say that he's "so excited" to play the Doctor and revealed that if he had a TARDIS, he would take it to Nigeria to meet a set of mythological gods known as the Orisha.

"Obviously, it's daunting. It's an iconic role and show, and I'm following in some very big footsteps, but I cannot wait to put my stamp on the character," he continued.

"With every new Doctor comes a new beginning for the show, and there are some extraordinary storylines for this season, so I'm going to be very, very busy."

Watch the full Q&A with Ncuti Gatwa – now set to be the Fifteenth Doctor after David Tennant's return – in the tweet embedded below.

Details are now pouring in about the next season of Doctor Who, including the unveiling of a new logo, albeit one that will be quite familiar to longtime fans.

