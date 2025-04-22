The show fell in the top 50 most-watched programmes of the week, coming in at number 21. It was beaten by shows such as Grace, Britain's Got Talent and The Apprentice, but beat out others like This City is Ours and Ten Pound Poms.

The episode introduced fans to Varada Sethu's new companion character Belinda Chandra, who will be seen across the season travelling with the Doctor, but trying to get home.

Doctor Who: The Robot Revolutions. BBC

The most recent episode, Lux, saw the TARDIS land in Miami in 1952, with the Doctor and Belinda facing off against Alan Cumming's Mr Ring-a-Ding AKA Lux.

Meanwhile, the next episode, The Well, will be set in the far future, with the duo visiting a devastated mining colony and facing "absolute terror".

It will guest star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Christopher Chung, and has been written by showrunner Russell T Davies and Sharma Angel-Walfall.

This season has already seen two appearances from Anita Dobson's mysterious villain Mrs Flood, with Davies having revealed that we will see her pop up every week.

He said: "Last year, we had Susan Triad popping up every week, but she had no idea who she was.

"This is the complete opposite – this is someone who clearly knows very much [who she is]... she kind of unveiled herself at the end of the last series, standing on a rooftop, with a parasol, in a white fur coat, in the snow, saying 'I'm going to bring absolute terror!' – so the gloves are off, really!"

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 26th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:20pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

